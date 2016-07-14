WRAPUP 5-Global cyberattack disrupts shipper FedEx, UK health system
* Attack leverages tools developed by U.S. spy agency -researchers
July 14 Connect Group Plc
* Appointment of chief financial officer
* David Bauernfeind has been appointed chief financial officer, starting with company on Aug 15 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Attack leverages tools developed by U.S. spy agency -researchers
LOS ANGELES, May 12 The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.