July 14 Ahlers AG :
* Revenues from core activities climb 2.6 percent in H1
2015/16. Baldessarini, Pierre Cardin and Pioneer Authentic Jeans
grow in a declining market. Increased sales revenues and
cost-saving lead to higher results.
* In Q2 of 2016, Ahlers' sales revenues increased by a
strong 3.5 percent or 1.8 million euros ($2.00 million)
* At 118.3 million euros, company's revenues for first six
months of fiscal year 2015/16 thus exceeded prior year level by
a moderate 0.2 million euros
* EBIT before special effects amounted to eur 2.2 million in
first half of 2015/16 (previous year: eur 0.7 million; +214
percent)
* Stable sales revenues and notable earnings growth expected
for FY 2015/16
* Consolidated net income advanced from a balanced result in
previous year to 0.8 million euros in first half- year
* Consolidated FY 2015/16 net income should exceed previous
year's 1.4 million euros by a high double-digit percentage
