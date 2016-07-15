July 15 Sygnis AG :
* Said on Thursday successfully completed rights offering
and private placement
* Through these transactions, including contribution in
kind, company's share capital will increase by 20,538,089.00
euros ($22.85 million) from 16,803,891.00 euros to
37,341,980.00 euros through issue of 20,538,089 shares by way of
a rights offering
* Gross proceeds from cash capital increase will be used for
transaction- related expenses, including 1.7 million euros cash
payments to Expedeon shareholders, one-off integration costs and
financing working capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)