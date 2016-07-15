July 15 SinnerSchrader AG :
* Achieves growth on an adjusted basis of more than 24 percent in the third quarter /
positive earnings development, yet below plan / ebita forecast revised slightly downwards
* In Q3 of 2015/2016 (March 1 to May 31, 2016) achieved quarterly revenue of 13.4 million
euros ($14.90 million)
* EBITA reached 1.4 million euros in third quarter or 10.5 per cent of revenue thus
exceeding previous year's figure by 0.6 million euros
* In first nine months of financial year sinnerschrader achieved sales revenue in amount of
38.2 million euros. Sales over nine months period came in 11.3 per cent higher than previous
year
* Forecasts FY EBITA to come in weaker as originally planned at about 4.5 million euros,
revenue should meet plan of 50.5 million euros
* Does not expect that margin situation will improve in Q4 of 2015/2016
($1 = 0.8993 euros)
