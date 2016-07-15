BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 AAK Publ AB
* Says has acquired the leading West Coast based vegetable oils company California Oils Corporation, also known as CalOils, from Mitsubishi Corporation
* Says the acquisition price is subject to final calculation of normalized working capital and is expected to be less than 3 percent of AAK's turnover on a cash and debt free basis
* Says acquisition cost is funded by existing credit facilities
* Says the transaction is expected to be finalized between end of august to end of september 2016
* Says transaction is expected to start contributing to AAK's operating profit from q3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.