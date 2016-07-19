UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :
* Said on Monday sucessful completion of bond placement
* Total proceeds from conversion of the old bond 2013/2018 into the new one and placement with institutional and private investors amounted to 40.6 million euros ($44.95 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)