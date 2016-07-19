UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Aker Asa :
* Aker q2 net asset value nok 24.7 billion (nok 19.7 billion in q1 2016)
* Aker Q2 pretax profit NOK 300 mln (NOK 343 mln in Q2 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)