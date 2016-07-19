UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Adler Real Estate AG :
* MountainPeak Trading Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADLER Real Estate AG, has signed a call option agreement with Petrus Advisers Investment Funds L.P. entitling it to acquire up to 6 million shares in conwert Immobilien Invest SE
* To extent that Adler exercises option, acquisition will be financed with a bank loan to which indicative terms have been agreed
* Settlement of convertible notes 2016/21 postponed until Thursday July 21, 2016
* Remains on course to deliver its 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: