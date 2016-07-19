July 19 Adler Real Estate AG :

* MountainPeak Trading Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADLER Real Estate AG, has signed a call option agreement with Petrus Advisers Investment Funds L.P. entitling it to acquire up to 6 million shares in conwert Immobilien Invest SE

* To extent that Adler exercises option, acquisition will be financed with a bank loan to which indicative terms have been agreed

* Settlement of convertible notes 2016/21 postponed until Thursday July 21, 2016

* Remains on course to deliver its 2016 guidance