July 19 secunet Security Networks AG :

* Forecast for the 2016 financial year raised

* Preliminary revenues of 43 million euros ($47.34 million) in first six months of 2016 (previous year: 35.3 million euros)

* H1 preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of over 2 million euros (previous year: 0.3 million euros)

* Increasing its forecast for 2016 fiscal year to revenues of around 94 million euros and an EBIT of around 9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)