July 20 Buwog
* Buwog welcomes placement of Sapinda stake
* Buwog's shareholder base has expanded significantly
through placement to a broad range of international investors
* Largest stake in Buwog totaling 10% is now held by
Immofinanz
* These shares, however, are intended to proportionally
service convertible bonds issued by Immofinanz mostly due in
2018
* Buwog welcomes the placement of the sapinda stake
* Through yesterday's placement of all of Buwog shares
formerly held by Sapinda totaling 18.6% of all shares
outstanding a significant increase of buwog's free float has
been achieved.
* Quick take-up of shares by market proves strong interest
in Buwog's business model and its strategic positioning", says
Andreas Segal, deputy CEO and CFO of Buwog
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)