July 21 Stratec Biomedical AG

* Sees 2016 sales at eur 175 million to eur 182 million

* Sees 2017 sales at eur 205 million to eur 220 million

* Q2 (organic) sales +2.6% to eur 36.3 million (Q2/2015: eur 35.5 million)

* Q2 saw recognition of non- recurring items, amounting to eur 1.4 million

* Sales are expected to rise to between eur 205 million and eur 220 million, with a slight increase in ebit margin compared with 2016

* Q2 (organic) EBIT margin at 17.5% (Q2/2015: 17.3%)

* 2017 sales are expected to rise to between eur 205 million and eur 220 million, with a slight increase in ebit margin compared with 2016