July 21 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Fda's regulatory approval of hikma's colchicine 0.6 mg capsule product was upheld.

* May continue marketing colchicine 0.6 mg capsules under brand name mitigare, as well as its authorised generic

* Us court of appeals affirmed earlier decision of us district court for columbia finding in favour of us fda and hikma