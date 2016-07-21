BRIEF-Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Fda's regulatory approval of hikma's colchicine 0.6 mg capsule product was upheld.
* May continue marketing colchicine 0.6 mg capsules under brand name mitigare, as well as its authorised generic
* Regulatory approval of hikma's colchicine upheld
* Us court of appeals affirmed earlier decision of us district court for columbia finding in favour of us fda and hikma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital