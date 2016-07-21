BRIEF-Kingnet Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 ElringKlinger AG
* ElringKlinger's preliminary quarterly results point to sustained growth without advancement in earnings
* Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 390.9 million euros ($429.91 million)
* Adjustment to guidance for 2016: EBIT before purchase price allocation expected to be 140 mln to 150 million euros; revenue target unchanged at 5 to 7% organic growth
* At 36.2 million euros, second-quarter EBIT before purchase price allocation was down by 3.4 million euros on figure recorded in same quarter a year ago
* ElringKlinger's medium-term outlook remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12