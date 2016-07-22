July 22 Fabasoft AG :

* Said on Thursday Fabasoft unlikely to acquire the business shares of "A-Trust Gesellschaft für Sicherheitssysteme im elektronischen Datenverkehr GmbH"

* Fabasoft was informed that the offer by Fabasoft has been ranked in second place, and that the transaction consultant assumes that a conclusion will take place with the bidder ranked on first place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)