BRIEF-ABS CBN Corp says qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
July 22 Fabasoft AG :
* Said on Thursday Fabasoft unlikely to acquire the business shares of "A-Trust Gesellschaft für Sicherheitssysteme im elektronischen Datenverkehr GmbH"
* Fabasoft was informed that the offer by Fabasoft has been ranked in second place, and that the transaction consultant assumes that a conclusion will take place with the bidder ranked on first place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos