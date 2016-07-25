July 25 Hiscox Ltd
* Hiscox retail continues to perform well, and was biggest
contributor to profit in first half.
* Hiscox london market grew by 9.7% in local currency,
benefiting from new classes of business and expertise in niche
areas.
* Profit before tax excluding foreign exchange gain or loss
£118.7 million (2015: £150.8 million).
* Earnings per share were 70.4p (2015: 43.7p) and net
tangible assets per share grew to 545.3p (2015: 462.8p).
* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 8.5 penceper share
* Hiscox usa delivered growth of 32.8% in local currency.
* Board of hiscox ltd has declared an interim dividend for
2016 of 8.5p per share (2015: 8.0p) an increase of 6.3%.
* There is a great deal of uncertainty about what is going
to happen now uk has voted to leave european union. We are
preparing for a range of outcomes
* Ross written premium grew by 9.3% to £244.4 million (2015:
£223.6 million).
