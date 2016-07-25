Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Skanska Ab
* Skanska divests Skanska Installation to Assemblin for about 225 million Swedish crowns ($26 million)
* Says signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of the share capital in Skanska Installation to Assemblin
* Says purchase price is about 225 million on a debt free basis
* Says transaction will not have any material result effect
* Says sale includes the entire Skanska Installation operations, all employees and assets.
* In 2015 Skanska Installation had about 830 employees, the revenue amounted to about SEK 1.5 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6557 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
PARIS, May 15 Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.