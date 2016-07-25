July 25 Skanska Ab

* Skanska divests Skanska Installation to Assemblin for about 225 million Swedish crowns ($26 million)

* Says signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of the share capital in Skanska Installation to Assemblin

* Says purchase price is about 225 million on a debt free basis

* Says transaction will not have any material result effect

* Says sale includes the entire Skanska Installation operations, all employees and assets.

* In 2015 Skanska Installation had about 830 employees, the revenue amounted to about SEK 1.5 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6557 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)