July 25 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Flemming Holm will resign as CFO of Protector Forsikring ASA from Aug. 1, due to health considerations

* The company has initiated the process of identifying his replacement

* Vibeke Krane, Finance manager of Protector Forsikring ASA, will function as interim CFO from August 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)