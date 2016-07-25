July 25 Hafslund ASA :
* Hafslund ASA has completed the transaction of Sarpsborg
Avfallsenergi AS (SAE) to Sarpsborg Infrastructure AS, a company
owned by Australian superannuation fund Prime Super Pty Limited,
as trustee for Prime Super, and managed by
Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd
* The agreed enterprise value for SAE is about 280 million
Norwegian crowns ($32.70 million) on a debt- and cash-free
basis
* The transaction implies a gain for Hafslund of about 20
million crowns before transaction costs
($1 = 8.5624 Norwegian crowns)
