July 25 Hafslund ASA :

* Hafslund ASA has completed the transaction of Sarpsborg Avfallsenergi AS (SAE) to Sarpsborg Infrastructure AS, a company owned by Australian superannuation fund Prime Super Pty Limited, as trustee for Prime Super, and managed by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

* The agreed enterprise value for SAE is about 280 million Norwegian crowns ($32.70 million) on a debt- and cash-free basis

* The transaction implies a gain for Hafslund of about 20 million crowns before transaction costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5624 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)