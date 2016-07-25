BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Mybet Holding SE :
* Mybet Holding says CEO Zeno Ossko leaves the company on August 31, 2016; CFO Markus Peuler takes over both executive board functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.