July 26 PCI Biotech ASA :

* Said on Monday it had received positive opinion from European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) for fimaporfin for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer)

* COMP's positive opinion is subject to decision by the European Commission for Orphan Designation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)