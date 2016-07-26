July 26 Shw Ag
* Continues to expect a year- on-year improvement in
operating earnings margin and adjusted ebitda at lower end of
predicted eur 43 million to eur 47 million range in 2016
* adhoc: shw ag: reduction of sales forecast for 2016 -
operating profit for the year still within target range
* Now expects group sales of between eur 410 million and eur
430 million for 2016 and 2017 (previously eur 440 million to eur
460 million each
* Confident of achieving 2020 sales target of eur 630
million to eur 660 million as well as an ebitda margin of at
least 12 per cent
