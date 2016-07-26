July 26 Shw Ag

* Continues to expect a year- on-year improvement in operating earnings margin and adjusted ebitda at lower end of predicted eur 43 million to eur 47 million range in 2016

* adhoc: shw ag: reduction of sales forecast for 2016 - operating profit for the year still within target range

* Now expects group sales of between eur 410 million and eur 430 million for 2016 and 2017 (previously eur 440 million to eur 460 million each

* Confident of achieving 2020 sales target of eur 630 million to eur 660 million as well as an ebitda margin of at least 12 per cent