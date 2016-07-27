BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces April data
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
July 27 Pantaleon Entertainment AG :
* Releases revenue estimates for first half of 2016
* Said on Tuesday H1 result from ordinary business activities of -2.5 million euros ($2.75 million) (previous year: -0.95 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will repurchase up to 130,000 shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 22