Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :
* Profit before tax $56.6 million for half year
* Interim dividend 0.05 usdper share
* Combined ratio of 80.6 pct in Q2 2016, 76.2 pct year to date
* Return on equity Q2 3.2 pct
* Return on equity YTD 7.1 pct
* Gross premiums written increased by 11.4 pct in Q2 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.