July 27 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Profit before tax $56.6 million for half year

* Interim dividend 0.05 usdper share

* Combined ratio of 80.6 pct in Q2 2016, 76.2 pct year to date

* Return on equity Q2 3.2 pct

* Return on equity YTD 7.1 pct

* Gross premiums written increased by 11.4 pct in Q2 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015