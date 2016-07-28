July 28 DIC Asset AG :

* Acquires retail property portfolio worth 220 million euros ($243.45 million) for planned investment fund

* Gross lettable area of around 75,000 sqm fully occupied

* Acquisitions worth nearly 300 million euros for investment funds already transacted in 2016