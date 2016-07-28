July 28 Merlin Entertainments

* Group revenue grew by 5.3 percent to 573 million stg

* H1 pretax profit 50 million stg versus 49 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 2.2 pence per share

* Good progress towards 2020 strategic milestones

* Recent trading would suggest continuation of trends experienced year to date

* Further recovery within Resort Theme Park estate and continued growth within Legoland parks

* Midway trading performance is expected to remain subdued reflecting our cautious view on any near term improvement in London market

* Anticipate full year earnings per share in line with current expectations

* Our reported results, if current exchange rates prevail, should benefit from a positive translational impact

* We are confident in delivery of significant year on year profit growth