July 28 Merlin Entertainments
* Group revenue grew by 5.3 percent to 573 million stg
* H1 pretax profit 50 million stg versus 49 million stg year
ago
* Interim dividend 2.2 pence per share
* Good progress towards 2020 strategic milestones
* Recent trading would suggest continuation of trends
experienced year to date
* Further recovery within Resort Theme Park estate and
continued growth within Legoland parks
* Midway trading performance is expected to remain subdued
reflecting our cautious view on any near term improvement in
London market
* Anticipate full year earnings per share in line with
current expectations
* Our reported results, if current exchange rates prevail,
should benefit from a positive translational impact
* We are confident in delivery of significant year on year
profit growth
