July 28 Avnet, Inc.
* Under terms of transaction, each premier farnell
shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each premier
farnell share: 185 pence in cash
* Avnet believes combination of avnet and premier farnell
represents a strong strategic fit and is highly attractive
* Avnet has received undertakings representing 15.0 per
cent. Of share capital of premier farnell
* Premier farnell directors, who have been so advised by
lazard, consider financial terms of transaction to be fair and
reasonable.
* Recommended cash offer for premier farnell plc
* Avnet and premier farnell reached agreement on terms of a
recommended offer for of premier farnell
* Cash consideration implies an enterprise value 1 of £868
million
* Premier farnell directors intend to recommend unanimously
that premier farnell shareholders vote in favour of resolutions
on deal
* Offer represents a premium of approximately: 12.1 per
cent. To datwyler offer
* Cash consideration payable by avnet pursuant to
transaction will be funded entirely from new bank facilities
with bank of america
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: