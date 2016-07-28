BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
July 28 Sibanye Gold Limited
* Statement re press comment
* No intention to make an offer for Acacia Mining Plc ("Acacia")
* Confirms that it was considering a possible offer for Acacia, but confirms it is no longer actively considering an offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: