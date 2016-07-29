July 29 RNTS Media Nv
* For 2017, company expects further revenue growth to 240+
million euros and EBITDA to reach break-even by end of calendar
year, on a run-rate basis
* Increases pro-forma revenue guidance for 2016 from 160+
million euros ($177.26 million) to 185+ million euros on group
level
* Upgrades revenue guidance for 2016, reflecting dynamic
growth of the real-time bidding business
* Expects to also translate increased revenue into
accelerated EBITDA improvement, while remaining negative on
aggregate in 2016
