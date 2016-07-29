July 29 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Change in supervisory board of Bastei Luebbe

* Received written declarations from chairman of supervisory board, Friedrich Wehrle, and member of its supervisory board, Michael Nelles, that they will be resigning from their offices from end of annual general meeting on Sept. 15, 2016

* At proposal of supervisory board, seats on supervisory board of Bastei Luebbe being vacated will be assumed by Robert Stein, Friedrich L. Ekey and Mirko Alexander Caspar

* It is intended that mr Stein will become new chairman of supervisory board