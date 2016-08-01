Aug 1 Mycronic Publ AB

* Mycronic acquires Shenzhen Axxon Automation Co.,Ltd

* Has signed an agreement to acquire 75 percent for a cash consideration of approximately SEK 430 million

* Says acquisition will be financed through own funds

* Says an additional 5 percent will be acquired within this year and last 20 percent after three years

* Says Axxon develops, manufactures, and sells dispensing equipment for the electronics industry and has obtained a leading position in the SMT market in China in a short time

* In 2015, Axxon's net sales increased over 100 percent to approximately SEK 150 million with an EBIT margin exceeding 20 percent

* Mycronic says China represents approximately 40 percent of the global dispensing market, a market worth several hundred million US dollars