Aug 1 Bet-at-home.com AG :
* Significant revenue growth in H1 2016 - positive EBITDA
continues in Q2 2016
* Financial income increased to 1.1 million euros ($1.23
million) during first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 1.0 million euros)
* Company generated 9.0 million euros of EBITDA during first
half of 2016 (H1 2015: 16.0 million euros)
* Expects EBITDA to reach a level of about 30.0 million
euros in 2016 fiscal year
* H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct to 65.4
million euros
* EBIT during first six months of 2016 financial year
amounted to 8.5 million euros, 7.0 million euros below
prior-year equivalent figure, as expected (H1 2015: 15.5 million
euros)
* H1 net betting and gaming revenue grew by 13.9 pct to 53.1
million euros as a result (H1 2015: 46.6 million euros)
* Assumes growth in gross betting and gaming revenue in 2016
fiscal year of 10 pct to reach 134.0 million euros
