BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Red24 Plc :
* Statement regarding a possible offer
* Confirms that it is in discussions with iJet International Inc
* Discussions are at a preliminary stage
* IJet must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on Aug 29, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Red24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi