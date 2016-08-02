Aug 2 MBB SE :

* Grows by 28 pct in the first half of 2016 and raises its forecast

* New revenue record with 159.4 million euros ($178.15 million) in first half of 2016 after 124.4 million euros in first half of 2015

* H1 consolidated earnings amounted to 7.2 million euros and significantly exceeded 5.9 million euros from corresponding period in 2015 by 21.5 pct

* H1 EBITDA increased by 31.6 pct from 11.8 million euros to 15.6 million euros

* Raises its forecast for 2016 to revenues of more than 310 million euros and earnings per share of more than 2.10 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)