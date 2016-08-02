BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag
* H1 sales 222.9 million eur
* H1 net profit fell 11.8 percent to 18.7 million eur
* h1/2016 sales roughly at same level as previous year - h1/2016 ebit margin at 12.1 percent
* h1/2016 ebit margin at 12.1 percent
* Outlook reiterated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing