BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* H1 underlying operating profit rose 2.1 percent to 344 million usd
* H1 revenue at $838m versus $915m year earlier
* H1 operating profit $344m versus $337m year earlier
* Interim dividend per share 30.0¢ versus 27.5¢ year earlier
* Global comparable h1 revpar of 2.0%, led by rate up 1.4%. Q2 revpar up 2.5%, with growth in all regions
* $11.9bn total gross revenue from hotels in ihg's system (up 1.7% year on year; up 4.0% cer)
* Americas comparable revpar increased 2.4% (q2: up 2.8%), driven by 2.2% rate growth
* If 30 june 2016 spot exchange rates had existed throughout h2 2015, reported operating profit for that period would have been $6m higher
* Remain confident in outlook for remainder of year - ceo
* 3.6% net room growth year on year, with 17k room openings, up 8% year on year (with q2 up over 40%)
* Signed 35k rooms into pipeline, taking it to 222k rooms
* Gross capex guidance remains unchanged at up to $350m p.a. Into medium term.
* We expect foreign exchange to have an impact on 2016 reported profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)