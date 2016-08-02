BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Q-free -
* Slovenia tender award confirmed
* Complaint process is concluded by National Revision Commission of Slovenia
* All complaints have been rejected
* contract between DARS d.d and consortium Q-Free ASA and Telekom Slovenije will be finalized in the near future
* Order value of about 472 million Norwegian crowns ($56 million)
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.