Aug 2 Immofinanz Ag

* Immofinanz completes the acquisition of an investment of approx. 26% in CA Immo

* Immofinanz has completed purchase of 25,690,163 bearer shares (representing an investment of approx. 26%) of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* This acquisition creates basis for merger of these two companies into one of leading property groups in Europe- CEO

* Four registered shares of CA Immo from O1 Group limited (Cyprus) included

* Purchase price for package totals approx. Eur 604 million