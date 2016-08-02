BRIEF-Zhengzhou Yutong Bus plans financing via medium-term notes issue
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.90 million) perpetual medium-term notes, up to $400 million offshore medium-term notes
Aug 2 Just Eat Plc :
* Disposal of Benelux businesses
* Agreed sale of its businesses in Benelux ( Netherlands and Belgium) to Takeaway.com
* Enterprise value for transaction is 22.5 mln euros payable in cash, of which 80 pct was paid on completion and 20 pct will be paid six months after completion
* Transaction is in line with Takeaway.com's strategy to drive sustainable leadership positions in each of 11 markets it operates in Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd * Says board elects Xiong Qiang as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qAm8pO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)