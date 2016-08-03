Aug 3 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Announced on Tuesday decision regarding capital increase using its authorized capital

* Has decided to use authorized capital for capital increase with subscription rights

* The share capital will increase from 23,764,000 euros to 35,646,000 euros through the issue of 11,882,000 new shares

* Subscription price amounts to 4.50 euros ($5.05)per new share