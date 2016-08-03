BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* Announced on Tuesday decision regarding capital increase using its authorized capital
* Has decided to use authorized capital for capital increase with subscription rights
* The share capital will increase from 23,764,000 euros to 35,646,000 euros through the issue of 11,882,000 new shares
* Subscription price amounts to 4.50 euros ($5.05)per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project