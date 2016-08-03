Aug 3 DIC Asset AG :

* H1 profit 20.2 million euros ($22.65 million)

* H1 FFO up 15 per cent, to 27.7 million euros (H1 2015: 24.0 million euros)

* H1 EBIT increased to 49.1 million euros (+32 per cent compared to 37.3 million euros for first half of 2015)

* Acquisitions worth nearly 300 million euros already transacted for funds business in 2016

* In year to date, sales volumes totalled 106.2 million euros

* Rental income is expected to increase to between 105 million euros and 107 million euros due to lower disposals from commercial portfolio in first half of 2016 and better than expected letting volume

* Is planning total sales volume of 80 million to 100 million euros for FY

* Full-Year guidance for 2016 increased

* H1 consolidated profit for period rises to 20.2 million euros (H1 2015: 5.0 million euros)

* H1 gross rental income during first half of 2016 was 54.6 million euros(H1 2015: 70.4 million euros)

* Maintains its FFO full-year guidance for 2016 of 43 million to 45 million euros

* Increased acquisition target from between 400 million to 450 million euros up to 500 million euros