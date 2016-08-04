Aug 4 ElringKlinger AG :

* Records organic growth of 5.6 percent in second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 391 million euros ($435.50 million)

* Guidance for FY 2016: 5 percent to 7 percent organic revenue growth and EBIT pre PPA of 140 million to 150 million euros expected