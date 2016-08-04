Aug 4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Maritime together with its wholly owned subsidiary Kongsberg Maritime Engineering (KME) will execute project

* Contract, worth more than 120 million Norwegian crowns ($14.18 million), cover engineering and maritime technology deliveries to a RoPax ferry for Irish Continental Group (ICG)

* Engineering and construction phase is estimated to be two years

($1 = 8.4604 Norwegian crowns)