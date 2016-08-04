BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg Maritime together with its wholly owned subsidiary Kongsberg Maritime Engineering (KME) will execute project
* Contract, worth more than 120 million Norwegian crowns ($14.18 million), cover engineering and maritime technology deliveries to a RoPax ferry for Irish Continental Group (ICG)
* Engineering and construction phase is estimated to be two years
($1 = 8.4604 Norwegian crowns)
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent