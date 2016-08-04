Aug 4 Allgeier SE :
* Preliminary consolidated EBITDA in continuing operations
amounted to 7.6 million euros for Q2, 19 per cent above
equivalent figure for previous-year period (previous year: 6.4
million euros)
* Q2 preliminary operating revenue was up 12 per cent
compared with previous year's equivalent period to reach 127
million euros (previous year: 113 million euros)
* Q2 preliminary consolidated EBIT (earnings before interest
and tax) in continuing operations of 4.8 million euros reflect
50 per cent year-on-year growth (previous year: 3.2 million
euros)
* Adjusted consolidated group-EBITDA should continue to
report a faster rate of growth in second half 2016 than topline
growth rate, according to planning
* Total operating revenue is set to increase by around 10
per cent during second six months of 2016, according to group
planning
