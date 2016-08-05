BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 esure Group Plc :
* H1 pretax profit fell 64.2 pct to 37.7 mln stg
* Interim dividend 3 pence per share
* H1 revenue rose 22.3 pct to 72.9 mln stg
* Combined operating ratio 3.4 percentage points higher at 99.2 pct (H1 2015: 95.8 pct) largely driven by adverse weather events in first half of 2016
* Solvency II group coverage ratio of 126 pct (FY 2015: 123 pct), post dividend; and solvency II solo coverage ratio of 136 pct (FY 2015: 138 pct)
* Chairman - on June 7, we announced a strategic review of Gocompare.com to ensure we continue to focus on maximising shareholder value and review is ongoing.
* UK referendum result is expected to have limited impact on group's operations
* Gross written premiums up 16.3 pct to 320.4 mln stg (H1 2015: 275.5 mln stg)
* In-Force policies up 3.7 pct to 2.076 mln in first half of 2016 (FY 2015: 2.001 mln, H1 2015: 1.995 mln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico