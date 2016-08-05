BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
Aug 5 Rame Energy Plc
* Appointment of administrators
* As a result, directors, having taken advice, have concluded that group can no longer continue to trade on a solvent basis
* Appointed andrew beckingham and colin prescott of leonard curtis recovery limited as joint administrators of company on 4 august 2016
* Due to difficult market conditions and outcome of uk referendum on exiting european union, company has been unable to complete fundraising
* Suspension of shares will remain in place until such time as company is able to publish its audited annual report
