Aug 5 Rame Energy Plc

* Appointment of administrators

* As a result, directors, having taken advice, have concluded that group can no longer continue to trade on a solvent basis

* Appointed andrew beckingham and colin prescott of leonard curtis recovery limited as joint administrators of company on 4 august 2016

* Due to difficult market conditions and outcome of uk referendum on exiting european union, company has been unable to complete fundraising

* Suspension of shares will remain in place until such time as company is able to publish its audited annual report