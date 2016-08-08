BRIEF-Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
Aug 8 QSC AG :
* Gains further earnings strength in strong quarter
* Q2 revenue 99.2 million euros ($110.12 million) versus 100.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 10.7 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBIT 2.0 million euros
* Q2 consolidated net income came to 0.2 million euros, as against -2.7 million euros in Q2 of 2015
* After strong first half of 2016, can confirm forecast presented at end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.