Aug 8 LSF6 Europe Financial Holdings:

* Launches a voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

* To offer price of 0.55 euros in cash per share of IKB

* Offer gives IKB shareholders possibility to exit their investment prior to delisting of IKB AG's shares becoming fully effective on Sept. 30

* Offer begins on Aug. 8, and will expire at 24 hours (CEST) on Sept. 5