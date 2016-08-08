BRIEF- Leopalace21 to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
Aug 8 LSF6 Europe Financial Holdings:
* Launches a voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
* To offer price of 0.55 euros in cash per share of IKB
* Offer gives IKB shareholders possibility to exit their investment prior to delisting of IKB AG's shares becoming fully effective on Sept. 30
* Offer begins on Aug. 8, and will expire at 24 hours (CEST) on Sept. 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
* Says it will repurchase up to 13 million shares, representing about 5 percent of outstanding