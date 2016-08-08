BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* PWO concludes a syndicated loan agreement for the first time
* Secures volume of 100 million euros ($110.92 million) for five years
* Loan combines previously existing bilateral financing and expands group's financial leeway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO