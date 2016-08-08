Aug 8 Nanoco Group Plc

* FY revenue 1.9 mln stg

* Nanoco is in process of transferring its improved manufacturing processes to The Dow Chemical Company (DOW)

* Says revenues in year were 1.9 mln stg(FY 2015: 2.0 mln stg)

* Royalty payment from DOW for quarter ended June 30 2016 and, although modest, is higher than first royalty received earlier this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)