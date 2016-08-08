BRIEF-Dawning Information Industry completes establishment of tech JV
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
Aug 8 Idex ASA :
* Secures design wins with major Asian mobile customer
* Major Asian smartphone customer has selected IDEX's Cardinal touch fingerprint sensor for mobile handset integration
* Says customer is launching multiple programs with fingerprint sensors, and Idex sensors have been qualified for several of these
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
* IN Q1 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FROM 8.4 MILLION EUROS DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2016 TO 13.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2017